Eminem announces release date of "Revival"

Photo: Dave J Hogan / Stringer / Getty - LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Eminem performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for MTV)
Eminem has been putting out some subliminal messages about a new medication called "Revival." Well as it turns out from a video that was posted by Dr. Dre, that Revival is not a medication. The announcement was made by a "medical expert".
The album will be released on December 15th.
Use as prescribed by your doctor. @Eminem pic.twitter.com/hje9I92C17— Dr. Dre (@drdre) November 28, 2017