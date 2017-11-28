Follow us
Eminem announces release date of "Revival"

Dr. Dre made the announcement via social media.
Photo: Dave J Hogan / Stringer / Getty - LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Eminem performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for MTV)
Univision
Nov 28
Eminem has been putting out some subliminal messages about a new medication called "Revival." Well as it turns out from a video that was posted by Dr. Dre, that Revival is not a medication. The announcement was made by a "medical expert".

The album will be released on December 15th.

