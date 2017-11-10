Follow us
Eminem and Beyoncé release 'Walk On Water'

This collab with Queen Bey is the debut single off of Shady's ninth studio album, 'REVIVAL'
Photo: YouTube: Eminem - Eminem surprises fans by dropping a track with Beyoncé called &#39;Walk On Water&#39;
By:
Colleen Baker
Nov 10 | 12:22 PM EST
Stop what you are doing.

Eminem just released the first single off of his ninth studio album, 'REVIVAL.' The new track is called 'Walk On Water' and it features none other than Queen Bey herself. In true Shady fashion, Em did not disappoint.

Listen now.

WARNING: This video contains mature language.


Em's even dropped a new FB profile pic to celebrate the release of his new song.

Shady is back and we are ready.


