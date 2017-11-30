Follow us
Ed Sheeran mixes it up with Beyoncè

This will be worth the wait!
Photo: RINGO CHIU / Stringer - Beyonce and Ed Sheeran perform onstage during the concert, Stevie Wonder: Songs In The Key Of Life - An All-Star GRAMMY Salute, at Nokia Theatre on February 10, 2015 in Los Angeles. AFP PHOTO / RINGO CHIU (Photo credit should read RINGO CHIU/AFP/Getty Images)
Univision
Nov 30 | 12:47 PM EST
Ed Sheeran just announced he and Beyoncè are releasing a new version of "Perfect." The new song was originally released on Sheeran's "÷" album.

The song will be dropping 7/6PM Central.

We are waiting to see how the two perform together.

Got Beyoncé to duet with me on Perfect, comes out today at 7pm ET / 4pm PT / midnight GMT x

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on

