Ed Sheeran mixes it up with Beyoncè

Photo: RINGO CHIU / Stringer - Beyonce and Ed Sheeran perform onstage during the concert, Stevie Wonder: Songs In The Key Of Life - An All-Star GRAMMY Salute, at Nokia Theatre on February 10, 2015 in Los Angeles. AFP PHOTO / RINGO CHIU (Photo credit should read RINGO CHIU/AFP/Getty Images)
Ed Sheeran just announced he and Beyoncè are releasing a new version of "Perfect." The new song was originally released on Sheeran's "÷" album.
The song will be dropping 7/6PM Central.
We are waiting to see how the two perform together.