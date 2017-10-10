Doughboy Roc shot and killed

Rapper Doughboy Roc has died after being shot multiple times.
According to the Detroit News, the 29-year-old's body was found inside of a white Hyundai around 3:30pm on Monday in the city's west side. He had sustained gunshot wounds in his right ear and shoulder.
Police are saying that this was the result of an ongoing feud amongst Detroit rappers. This is the second deadly shooting of Detroit rappers in the last three months. In July, Domo Brown and 47 Mell were also killed in a drive by shooting in the Livernois part of town.
After the news of Doughboys death, several friends/family of the rapper showed their grief on social media.
WARNING: This article contains mature language.
RIP Doughboy Roc. Bless his Soul, his family n Doughboyz Cashout. We gotta do better 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾— Sean Don (@BigSean) October 10, 2017
The good days back when we had nothing!!Everybody loved us when we was just gettin by !! Niggas never wanna see u win ! My brother didn't deserve this shit I swear to god he never did no Hoe shit ! Dnt have to rob or get down on nobody Stop calin me wit dez bs stories I don't trust none of u niggas everybody suspect until I find out what happened to my brother!! I promise I won't sleep 🤞🏾#SeeYouInAMin
You shot this video the day before you went to jail at my studio @doughboy_roc we got so wasted of a liter of 1800 and I kept the bottle till you got out, I look at all of y'all young detroit rappers like y'all my little brothers but your really my little brother, you came on crutches to perform for my niece party and told me you'll beat my ass when I tried to pay you, are last conversation I was like dam you don't fuck wit you brother no more and you was like hell I don't be bothering you cuz I know you b busy as hell and I told you, you my brother man I don't give a fuck what I do in life I'll always b there for you, I can't fight back the tears right now I love you bro
RIP to my dude Doughboy Roc from Doughboyz Cashout. Great guy. 😢 pic.twitter.com/0ukIZjvtdQ— Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) October 9, 2017
Roc gained popularity for his time in the rap crew Doughboyz Cashout. The group, made of of Payroll Giovanni, HBK and Dre - attended high school together and released Free Roc in 2012 after Roc had run-ins with authrorities for drug and weapon charges. Roc's last solo release was Roc Vs Balboa in September.
Authorities do not know who is responsible for the shooting. Detroit Police is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 313-596-2260 or to call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.