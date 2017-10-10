Síguenos
Escuchar 98.5 The Beat
Escuchar 98.5 The Beat

Doughboy Roc shot and killed

The 29-year-old Detroit rapper sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his ear and shoulder

Foto: Instagram: Doughboy Roc - Up-and-coming rapper <b>Doughboy Roc</b> posts a photo of what appears to be him on a photoshoot to his Instagram page, along with the caption that says: <i>&quot;Retaliation but only when tha BOSS call listen up and take notes when tha BOSS call <a href="https://www.instagram.com/explore/tags/balboa/" style="margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-weight: normal; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 14px; line-height: inherit; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline; color: rgb(0, 53, 105); text-decoration: none; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: left; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);">#BALBOA</a>.&quot;</i> This photo was taken one week before he was shot multiple times and killed in Detroit, Michigan.
Por:
Univision
10 Oct | 1:26 PM EDT
Comparte

Rapper Doughboy Roc has died after being shot multiple times.

According to the Detroit News, the 29-year-old's body was found inside of a white Hyundai around 3:30pm on Monday in the city's west side. He had sustained gunshot wounds in his right ear and shoulder.

Police are saying that this was the result of an ongoing feud amongst Detroit rappers. This is the second deadly shooting of Detroit rappers in the last three months. In July, Domo Brown and 47 Mell were also killed in a drive by shooting in the Livernois part of town.

After the news of Doughboys death, several friends/family of the rapper showed their grief on social media.

WARNING: This article contains mature language.


Roc gained popularity for his time in the rap crew Doughboyz Cashout. The group, made of of Payroll Giovanni, HBK and Dre - attended high school together and released Free Roc in 2012 after Roc had run-ins with authrorities for drug and weapon charges. Roc's last solo release was Roc Vs Balboa in September.



Authorities do not know who is responsible for the shooting. Detroit Police is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 313-596-2260 or to call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Artículos Relacionados
  1. Robert E. Lee High School gets a new name
  2. Jhene Aiko got a tattoo of Big Sean's face on her arm
  3. Marlon Wayans and Busta Rhymes faced off in a hilarious freestyle rap battle
  4. Meet Glennis Grace, the woman being called "Whitney Houston reborn"
  5. Miami Dolphins' Chris Foerster resigns after video leaks of him snorting cocaine
RELACIONADOS:Hip Hop