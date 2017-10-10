DJ Khaled confirms Eminem cypher will take place tonight

Foto: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images - Eminem performs on stage at the Nokia Theatre during the <i>MTV Movie Awards</i> on April 13, 2014.
Guess who's back..back again....
The one and only Eminem will be taking part in a televised freestyle cypher TONIGHT and we are STOKED.
The cypher will take place as part of the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards. Host DJ Khaled teased Shady's epic return earlier this afternoon.
We are also secretly hoping for a musical performance from Asahd, but we will just keep crossing our fingers for that one.
The awards show was recorded last week, but airs tonight.
WARNING: This video contains mature language.