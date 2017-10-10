Síguenos
DJ Khaled confirms Eminem cypher will take place tonight

Slim Shady's long-anticipated ninth studio album is coming out this November

Foto: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images - Eminem performs on stage at the Nokia Theatre during the <i>MTV Movie Awards</i> on April 13, 2014.
Por:
Univision
10 Oct | 4:18 PM EDT
Guess who's back..back again....

The one and only Eminem will be taking part in a televised freestyle cypher TONIGHT and we are STOKED.

The cypher will take place as part of the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards. Host DJ Khaled teased Shady's epic return earlier this afternoon.


We are also secretly hoping for a musical performance from Asahd, but we will just keep crossing our fingers for that one.


My son inspires me !!!! @asahdkhaled !!

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on

The awards show was recorded last week, but airs tonight.

WARNING: This video contains mature language.



