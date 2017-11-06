Follow us
Diddy has changed his name to 'Brother Love'

Combs made the announcement via his Instagram page
Photo: Facebook: Diddy - A photo published to Diddy&#39;s Facebook page on October 20, 2017.
By:
Colleen Baker
Nov 6 | 3:53 PM EST
Don't call him Puffy, Diddy or Puff Daddy.

Love, or 'Brother Love,' is the new name that Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs has chosen to go by.

The award-winning Bad Boy himself made the announcement on his social media pages on November 4.

It looks like the decision to change his name came during a trip to Mexico to celebrate his birthday. Shortly after publishing the announcement, Love uploaded another video of him and French Montana partying on the beach.

Today is my birthday and I'm feeling cute!! #BrotherLove #BlackExellence #LetsDance

A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on

Celebrating Life with my brother #scorpioseason @frenchmontana

A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on

After the festivities, it appears Love topped off the night by celebrating with friends over birthday cake.



