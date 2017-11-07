Diddy backtracks on 'Brother Love' name change

Photo: Facebook: Diddy - Diddy posts a photo to his Facebook page on August 27, 2017.
Apparently, you can call Diddy by any of his previous nicknames.
Two days ago, Puff had posted a video to his Instagram saying that he would now only respond to the name 'Brother Love.'
Now, the Bad Boy has returned to his Instagram account to say he was only kidding.
Maybe Puffy was having some alcohol on the beach and wanted to crack a joke. Maybe he was serious and is only backtracking because of the criticism that surfaced. We have no idea.