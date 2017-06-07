All Eyez On Me Tupac biopic to be released to theaters in June

The movie that the hip-hop community is getting ready for is finally being released to theaters on June 16th. All Eyez On Me directed by Benny Boom is a biopic tells the true and untold story of Tupac Shakur as a rapper, poet, actor and activist.

Also starring in the biopic: Danai Gurira, Annie Ilonzeh, Jamal Woolard, Dominic L. Santana, Kat Graham, and Jamie Hector.



Demetrius Shipp Jr. plays the role of Tupac Shakur in the film. HBO debuted a "First Look" special on the behind-the-scenes of making the film. They even show Shipp Jr's audition tape for the very first time.

