All Eyez On Me Tupac biopic to be released to theaters in June

The movie tells Tupac's true and untold story.

Por: Univision
Tupac Biopic releases on June 16th

The movie that the hip-hop community is getting ready for is finally being released to theaters on June 16th. All Eyez On Me directed by Benny Boom is a biopic tells the true and untold story of Tupac Shakur as a rapper, poet, actor and activist.

Also starring in the biopic: Danai Gurira, Annie Ilonzeh, Jamal Woolard, Dominic L. Santana, Kat Graham, and Jamie Hector.

Demetrius Shipp Jr. plays the role of Tupac Shakur in the film. HBO debuted a "First Look" special on the behind-the-scenes of making the film. They even show Shipp Jr's audition tape for the very first time.

