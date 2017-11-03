Chingo Blings discusses the Houston Astros historic World Series Win

Comedian Chingo Bling was born and raised in Houston, Texas. So the day after the Houston Astros won the 2017 World Series, we had to get his opinion on his hometown team winning.

"Of course, Harvey happened." Chingo said. "And now here we are...winning."

After discussing the love for his hometown, Chingo also touched on a variety of topics, from politics, his new project on Netflix and his journey of rising through the world of comedy.