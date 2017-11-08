Chance The Rapper shows up at Chicago City Council Meeting

It is hard to think of the City of Chicago without the name Chance The Rapper coming up. The multi-Grammy Award winner has a lot of love for his hometown. Weather he is making personal donations to the school system or discussing the social issues that the inner-city faces, we can always count on Chance to rep his city.

Earlier today was no different. Chance surprised everyone by showing up to a Chicago City Council meeting to speak out against plans to use a $95 million budget toward a police academy rather than to invest it in education.

"You guys have a lot of power here, and that is the reason why I showed up here." Chance said.