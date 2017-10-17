Celebrities rally to host benefit concerts

As natural disasters have swept the world in recent months, celebrities are among those feeling the pain and wanting to help out.
Days after the success of the 'One Voice: Somos Live!' event, more celebrities have come forward to announce charity concerts in an effort to help relief efforts.
Here's a look at some of the ones coming up:
Relief is the Mission
Date: Monday, October 16
Location: Miami
Major Lazer headlined the charity concert for Puerto Rico and Caribbean relief. Bad Bunny was the only Latin artist that will participate in the event.
On Monday October 16, we will be hosting Relief is The Mission. A concert to aid Puerto Rico & the Caribbean Islands affected by the hurricanes. . Joining us will be a few of our friends Machel Montano, Bad Bunny, Tory Lanez plus a few more surprises. We invite other artists to reach out and join us. We are stronger together. . 100% of sales will go towards relief efforts. Tickets on sale now. (Link in bio) . See you Monday in Miami. - Walshy Fire, Diplo & Jillionaire
Tidal x Brooklyn
Date: Tuesday, October 17
Location: Brooklyn, NY
Jay has stepped up in a big way. He's got Jennifer Lopez, DJ Khaled, Cardi B, Chris Brown, Stevie Wonder and Fat Joe listed as just a few acts for the Tidal event. Fans can livestream the concert here.
Puerto Rico Somos Uno
Date: Thursday, October 19
Location: Orlando, FL
Yandel took the lead on this latino-centric concert. Wisin, Zion y Lennox and Nacho are just a few big names on the list of performers.
#Repost @puertoricosomosuno ・・・ Faltan solo 2 dias si no tienes tu boletos entra a @ticketmaster para Puerto Rico Somos Uno El Concierto en el @amwaycenter gracias a todos los latinos y boricuas que residen en Florida Central por el apoyo incondicional el jueves 19 de octubre disfrutaran de un gran espectaculo