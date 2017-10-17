Celebrities rally to host benefit concerts

On Monday October 16, we will be hosting Relief is The Mission. A concert to aid Puerto Rico & the Caribbean Islands affected by the hurricanes. . Joining us will be a few of our friends Machel Montano, Bad Bunny, Tory Lanez plus a few more surprises. We invite other artists to reach out and join us. We are stronger together. . 100% of sales will go towards relief efforts. Tickets on sale now. (Link in bio) . See you Monday in Miami. - Walshy Fire, Diplo & Jillionaire

