Celebrities rally to host benefit concerts

Jay-Z and Major Lazer are just a few artists that have come forward to announce charity concerts

Foto: Uforia Music - Lauren Jauregui of Fifth Harmony, Christian Nodal, Jay-Z, Yandel and Bad Bunny.
Univision
17 Oct | 12:50 PM EDT
As natural disasters have swept the world in recent months, celebrities are among those feeling the pain and wanting to help out.

Days after the success of the 'One Voice: Somos Live!' event, more celebrities have come forward to announce charity concerts in an effort to help relief efforts.

Here's a look at some of the ones coming up:

Relief is the Mission

Date: Monday, October 16
Location: Miami

Major Lazer headlined the charity concert for Puerto Rico and Caribbean relief. Bad Bunny was the only Latin artist that will participate in the event.


Tidal x Brooklyn

Date: Tuesday, October 17
Location: Brooklyn, NY

Jay has stepped up in a big way. He's got Jennifer Lopez, DJ Khaled, Cardi B, Chris Brown, Stevie Wonder and Fat Joe listed as just a few acts for the Tidal event. Fans can livestream the concert here.


Puerto Rico Somos Uno

Date: Thursday, October 19
Location: Orlando, FL

Yandel took the lead on this latino-centric concert. Wisin, Zion y Lennox and Nacho are just a few big names on the list of performers.


