Celebrities pitch in money for crowd funding for Las Vegas victims

The evening of Sunday, October 1st was supposed to be a fun filled day at a country music concert in Las Vegas. But when 64-year-old Stephen Paddock started spraying bullets from the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas casino hotel, it quickly turned into a dark day for America.

This mass shooting is the deadliest in United States history. The death toll has totaled 59 with over 500 injured who are being treated in area hospitals.

Clark County Comission Chair Steve Sisolak created a crowd funding campaign that quickly is gaining traction with over $3 million dollars so far. The funds will go in financial support of the victims and families of the Las Vegas mass shooting. Sisolak had an original goal of $500,000, but with overwheming support from locals and people from all over the globe, he quickly surpassed his goal.

The Victims' Fund just passed 50,000 donors & $3.6 million. Heartfelt thanks to everyone who has donated. https://t.co/UMcQtZtEXR — Steve Sisolak (@SteveSisolak) October 3, 2017

Now while any amount helps, here are the top contributors so far.

$400,000 - Stephen Cloobeck

$150,000 - GoFundMe

$50,000 - Oakland Raiders

$50,000 - NFL Foundation

$10,000 - Florida Georgia Line

$10,000 - Kid Rock

$10,000 - Mike Tyson

$10,000 - The Chainsmokers

In response to the heinous shooting in Las Vegas, GoFundMe will donate $150,000 to support victims and their families. — GoFundMe (@gofundme) October 2, 2017

If you would like to contribute to the victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting, you can donate here under no obligation.