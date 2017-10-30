Síguenos
Backstage at Mala Luna Music Festival

Check out Dana Cortez, Anthony A and more of your favorite radio hosts hanging out behind the scenes with Khalid, Trae Tha Truth and more!

Foto: YouTube: Dana Cortez Show - Dana Cortez sits down with Wiz Khalifa for an exclusive interview after his performance at the Mala Luna Music Festvial on Saturday, October 28, 2017. After the interview, Wiz hung around the media trailer and took pictures with our radio DJs.
Por:
Colleen Baker
31 Oct | 11:16 PM EDT
The Mala Luna Music Festival has officially wrapped, but to say that we enjoyed ourselves would be a major understatement.

Check out Dana Cortez, DJ Automatic, Anthony A, DJ Ultrasonic and DJ Robbie Rob's backstage access with all of your favorite artists!

Anthony A's Snapchat got some mad love from some of the artists.

Khalid Takes Over Anthony A's Snapchat
Trae The Truth Takes Over Anthony A's Snapchat
Ugly God Takes Over Anthony A's Snapchat

Thanks to DJ Ultrasonic, we even got a taste of what it looked like on stage.


DJ Ultrasonic Mixes at Mala Luna Music Festival

Check out some of the selfies with the artists and our radio DJs behind the scenes here:


Robbie Rob even made a special treat to thank the fans for coming out!


Is it too early to start the countdown to next year's festival?

