Tim Duncan Names Newborn Daughter After Guardian of the Galaxy Character...

Tim Duncan had some rumors going around back in December that his long-time girlfriend Vanessa Macias was pregnant. In a recent interview with Road Trippin' with RJ and Channing he confirmed that his girl was indeed pregnant with his baby girl.
Duncan revealed on the podcast that they named their newborn daughter (who was born in mid-March of 2017) "Quill" after a "Guardians of the Galaxy" character - Peter Quill. Also it is a play on names because his girlfriend Vanessa is a writer and writers sometimes use quill pens.
Tim Duncan's family is growing with his new baby Quill, he also has a daughter named Sydney and a son named Draven.
Listen to the Podcast below.
Congratulations Timmy!