Tim Duncan Names Newborn Daughter After Guardian of the Galaxy Character

The retired NBA star reveals that he just had a baby!

MIAMI, FL - JUNE 18: Tim Duncan #21 of the San Antonio Spurs reacts in the second half while taking on the Miami Heat during Game Six of the 2013 NBA Finals at AmericanAirlines Arena on June 18, 2013 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann / Staff / Getty

Tim Duncan had some rumors going around back in December that his long-time girlfriend Vanessa Macias was pregnant. In a recent interview with Road Trippin' with RJ and Channing he confirmed that his girl was indeed pregnant with his baby girl.

Duncan revealed on the podcast that they named their newborn daughter (who was born in mid-March of 2017) "Quill" after a "Guardians of the Galaxy" character - Peter Quill. Also it is a play on names because his girlfriend Vanessa is a writer and writers sometimes use quill pens.

Tim Duncan's family is growing with his new baby Quill, he also has a daughter named Sydney and a son named Draven.

Listen to the Podcast below.



Congratulations Timmy!

