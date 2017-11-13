Floor collapses under massive college party

About a hundred people packed the third floor of an apartment unit in Denton, TX. The college students were celebrating their win against University of Texas at El Paso.

The neighbor below, Carley Carrol who was a sophomore had called the Denton police a few times fearing that the ceiling would collapse as she witnessed it bowing in.

After leaving her apartment, the enevitable happened. The ceiling caved in causing people to fall through the floor to the second floor apartment below.

Luckily no injuries or deaths happened, just scratches and scrapes.





WARNING: Some of the videos contain graphic language

I REALLY WARNED YALL I SWEAR, I was so close man. #UNTHC2k17 pic.twitter.com/a0Sxh7ISgR — ✨peaches✨ (@ja_rene_) November 12, 2017





Wtf 💀!! UNT homecoming kickback @ The Ridge in Denton got so packed & hyped, the floor broke & the students fell from the 3rd floor apartment to the 2nd floor #UNT pic.twitter.com/WrsZf8zafH — Los The King 🇲🇽 (@Los_TheKing) November 12, 2017



