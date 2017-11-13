Follow us
Floor collapses under massive college party

Hundreds of people were packed inside the apartment.
Univision
Nov 13 | 2:29 PM EST
About a hundred people packed the third floor of an apartment unit in Denton, TX. The college students were celebrating their win against University of Texas at El Paso.

The neighbor below, Carley Carrol who was a sophomore had called the Denton police a few times fearing that the ceiling would collapse as she witnessed it bowing in.

After leaving her apartment, the enevitable happened. The ceiling caved in causing people to fall through the floor to the second floor apartment below.

Luckily no injuries or deaths happened, just scratches and scrapes.


WARNING: Some of the videos contain graphic language



