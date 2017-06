Father's Day Tribute

The guys discuss what the holiday means to them

As Father's Day approaches, the men from the Dana Cortez Show took some time to talk to us about what the holiday means to them.

Anthony A said he learned a lot of things from his father, including his confidence with the ladies.



Meanwhile, DJ Automatic reflected on what being a father meant to him.