Young Dolph in Hospital After Being Shot Multiple Times

The rapper's injuries are reportedly non-life threatening

Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images - Rapper Young Dolph performs onstage at the at the BET Experience at Staples Center on June 24, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Univision
Sep 26 | 5:37 PM EDT
Memphis rapper Young Dolf is expected to be okay after being shot multiple times outside of Shoe Palace in Hollywood, California.

TMZ is reporting that the 32-year-old was rushed to a local hospital but did not sustain any life-threatening injuries.

So far, it is reported that no arrests have been made and that authorities are uncertain about how many people opened fire.

Dolph is perhaps best known for his collaborations with rappers such as 2 Chainz, Young Jeezy and Rick Ross. Dolph released his debut album, "King Of Memphis," in February 2016, which debuted at number 8 on Billboard ' s Top R&B / Hip-Hop Album Charts and number 49 on the Billboard 200 chart.

WARNING: This video contains mature language.

