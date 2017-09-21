Foto: YouTube: Netflix - Actors Will Smith and Joel Edgerton play a crime fighting duo in a fictional world in the upcoming film, <i><b>"Bright." </b></i>
Will Smith and Joel Edgerton star as an unlikely crime fighting duo in " Bright."
Directed by David Ayer, the film tells the story of human policeman Daryl Ward (Smith) who is forced to work alongside 'Orc' Nick Jakoby (Edgerton) with the task of searching for a magical weapon that could prove disastrous in the wrong hands.
Watch the full trailer below.
The Netflix original will be out this December.