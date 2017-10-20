Vince Vaughn portrays a violent drug runner in "Brawl in Cell Block 99"

Foto: YouTube: ZeroMedia - Actor Vince Vaughn plays Bradley Thomas, a drug runner who lands himself in prison in the upcoming film, <i>"Brawl In Cell Block 99</i>."
Vince Vaughn is stepping out of his usual comedic roles in his film, "Brawl In Cell Block 99."
According to IMDB, Vaughn plays "a former boxer-turned-drug runner [who] lands in a prison battleground after a deal gets deadly."
Jennifer Carpenter and Don Johnson also co-star in the gritty film. The film is out now and available for rent/purchase on Amazon.