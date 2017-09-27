Follow us
THROWBACK THURSDAY: Rewatch Lorde's Cover of Jeremih's "Don't Tell 'Em"

The original performance took place almost three years ago

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images - Grammy -winning singer <b>Lorde</b> performs on the Coachella Stage at the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 23, 2017 in Indio, California.
Univision
Sep 27 | 5:33 PM EDT
It seems like Grammy-winner Lorde can do no wrong. She has been turning out great music ever since her debut track "Royals" in came out in 2013. Back in November 2014 when her career was beginning to take off, the New Zealand singer-songwriter visited the BBC Radio 1 studios in the UK. As for her choice for which song to cover, she unexpectedly took on a hip hop track.

Revisit Lorde's stripped down performance of Jeremih's hit track "Dont Tell 'Em" below.

