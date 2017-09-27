THROWBACK THURSDAY: Rewatch Lorde's Cover of Jeremih's "Don't Tell 'Em"

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images - Grammy -winning singer <b>Lorde</b> performs on the Coachella Stage at the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 23, 2017 in Indio, California.
It seems like Grammy-winner Lorde can do no wrong. She has been turning out great music ever since her debut track "Royals" in came out in 2013. Back in November 2014 when her career was beginning to take off, the New Zealand singer-songwriter visited the BBC Radio 1 studios in the UK. As for her choice for which song to cover, she unexpectedly took on a hip hop track.
Revisit Lorde's stripped down performance of Jeremih's hit track "Dont Tell 'Em" below.