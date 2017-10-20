Taraji P. Henson stars in upcoming Tyler Perry film 'Acrimony'

Our girl Taraji P. Henson knows how to slay both on screen and off screen.

Therefore, it's no surprise that her upcoming film "Acrimony," seems right up her alley.

Henson plays Melinda, a woman seeking revenge on her cheating husband.

Henson stars alongside Danielle Nicolet, Jazmyn Simon and newcomer (and we forsee Hollywood hearthrob) Lyriq Bent. The movie is directed by the one and only, Tyler Perry.