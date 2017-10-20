Síguenos
Taraji P. Henson stars in upcoming Tyler Perry film 'Acrimony'

The film hits theaters in March 2018

Foto: YouTube: Lionsgate Movies - Academy Award nominee Taraji P. Henson plays Melinda, a jilted woman seeking revenge on her cheating husband in Tyler Perry&#39;s upcoming film, <i>&quot;Acrimoni.&quot;</i>
Univision
20 Oct | 2:26 PM EDT
Our girl Taraji P. Henson knows how to slay both on screen and off screen.

Therefore, it's no surprise that her upcoming film "Acrimony," seems right up her alley.

Henson plays Melinda, a woman seeking revenge on her cheating husband.

Henson stars alongside Danielle Nicolet, Jazmyn Simon and newcomer (and we forsee Hollywood hearthrob) Lyriq Bent. The movie is directed by the one and only, Tyler Perry.


The movie hits theaters March 30, 2018.

