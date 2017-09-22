Síguenos
Skrillex Releases Remix of Kendrick Lamar's “HUMBLE.”

The remix had more than 235,000 views on YouTube in less than 24 hours

Foto: Jason Kempin/Getty Images - Skrillex poses for a photo at the Coachella Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 12, 2013 in Indio, California.
Por:
Univision
22 Sep | 3:07 PM EDT
Skrillex has taken on Kendrick Lamar.

The EDM DJ posted a remix of K-Dot's "HUMBLE." track earlier today.

WARNING: This videos in this article may contain explicit language - viewer discretion advised.

"HUMBLE." appears on Lamar's mega-successful fourth studio album, "DAMN." Within less than 24 hours since it was posted, Skrillex's video of King Kenny's remix already had more than 235,000 views on YouTube.

