Skrillex Releases Remix of Kendrick Lamar's “HUMBLE.”

Skrillex has taken on Kendrick Lamar.
The EDM DJ posted a remix of K-Dot's "HUMBLE." track earlier today.
WARNING: This videos in this article may contain explicit language - viewer discretion advised.
"HUMBLE." appears on Lamar's mega-successful fourth studio album, "DAMN." Within less than 24 hours since it was posted, Skrillex's video of King Kenny's remix already had more than 235,000 views on YouTube.