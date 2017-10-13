Síguenos
Robin Thede becomes the only current black female to host late night spot

Her show, "The Rundown with Robin Thede," is executively produced by Chris Rock

Foto: Twitter: Robin Thede - Comedian and writer Robin Thede falunts her sultry side in a photo posted on her Twitter page. Her show,<i> &#39;The Rundown with Robin Thede&#39;</i> will be the only current late night show to feature a black, female host.
13 Oct | 1:05 PM EDT
Robin Thede is about to become a household name.

Tonight, Thede becomes the only current black woman to host in the late night circuit on TV.

She is charmed and dangerous. On top of that, her staff looks like it is ready to slay.


On her show, Thede will talk about everything for pop culture to politics. So far, it looks like she is fierce and fearless. She even went "alt-right for the D."


Not only that, but she's already off to a solid start. She's even got major celebs showing mad love for her on social media.






Her show, 'The Rundown with Robin Thede,' premieres tonight on BET.

