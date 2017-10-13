Robin Thede becomes the only current black female to host late night spot

Robin Thede is about to become a household name.

Tonight, Thede becomes the only current black woman to host in the late night circuit on TV.

She is charmed and dangerous. On top of that, her staff looks like it is ready to slay.



On her show, Thede will talk about everything for pop culture to politics. So far, it looks like she is fierce and fearless. She even went "alt-right for the D."





Find out just how far @RobinThede is willing to go for the D. #TheRundownBET pic.twitter.com/nzxrhvWLKx — BET (@BET) October 13, 2017

Not only that, but she's already off to a solid start. She's even got major celebs showing mad love for her on social media.









Congratulations to good sister @RobinThede on the launch of her timely and terrific new series @TheRundownBET! Cheering you on, sis! Shine! pic.twitter.com/WUSXeMzYny — Ava DuVernay (@ava) October 13, 2017









So geeked to watch this smart, funny, fine ass black woman take on late night TV. @RobinThede’s #TheRundownBET premieres TONIGHT at 11/10c! pic.twitter.com/5CA6y0aloy — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) October 12, 2017