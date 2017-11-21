Follow us
Perfect shot of Georgia Dome implosion gets blocked by bus

Talk about on this bus being on schedule.
Univision
Nov 21 | 12:49 PM EST
After 25 years of history, it was time for the Georgia Dome to come down the morning of Monday (November 20th). One video reporter had the staked out the best shot of the dome implosion in his camera lens but this bus had other plans.

You can hear the videographer say "No, bus! Get out of the way! Bus! Get out of the way, bus!... Are you... arghhh! What the F***!"

It turned out that the camera guy along with other members of the media were on a designated platform and the road was supposed to be closed. Turns out that it wasn't closed after all. The bus driver stopped to catch a glimpse of the implosion and then proceeded with their designated route afterwards.

We bet this videographer hates public transportation from here on out.

Also, it looks like the Atlanta Hawks is handling their loss against the San Antonio Spurs with this bus meme.


