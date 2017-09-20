Síguenos
Escuchar 98.5 The Beat
Escuchar 98.5 The Beat

P. Diddy Makes the List of Forbes' "100 Living Greatest Business Minds"

Forbes listed Diddy's net worth at $820 million for 2017

Foto: Twitter: Sean Diddy Combs - Sean &quot;P. Diddy&quot; Combs celebrates being honored as Forbes&#39; &quot;100 Greatest Business Minds&quot; at Pier 60 in New York City on September 19,2017.
Por: Univision20 Sep | 6:09 PM EDT
Comparte

Rapper, singer, producer and all around mogul Sean "P. Diddy" Combs has a huge reason to celebrate. He was just honored by Forbes' as an honoree on its "100 Living Greatest Business Minds" list.

From Bad Boy Entertainment, his Sean Jean clothing line and CÎROC vodka , 47-year-old Combs has proven to be worthy of his spot on the list. A Forbes.com article published on May 11 listed Diddy's net worth at $820 million for 2017.

Other honorees included Facebook CEO Sheryl Sandberg, Tesla's Elon Musk, Warren Buffet, Russell Simmons, Shonda Rhimes and Oprah Winfrey.

Click here to view the total list of honorees.

Artículos Relacionados
  1. Latin Grammys postpones nominations after earthquake in Mexico
  2. Halle Berry Debuts New Boyfriend On Instagram
  3. Mystikal Indicted By Grand Jury on Rape and Kidnapping Charges
  4. Murder of FiF Money Caught On Camera
  5. Luis Fonsi did a small performance for special needs kids
RELACIONADOS:Hip Hop