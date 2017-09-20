P. Diddy Makes the List of Forbes' "100 Living Greatest Business Minds"

Rapper, singer, producer and all around mogul Sean "P. Diddy" Combs has a huge reason to celebrate. He was just honored by Forbes' as an honoree on its "100 Living Greatest Business Minds" list.

Today @Forbes released the 100 Greatest Business Minds Alive and I'm blessed to be one of them. — Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) September 19, 2017

From Bad Boy Entertainment, his Sean Jean clothing line and CÎROC vodka , 47-year-old Combs has proven to be worthy of his spot on the list. A Forbes.com article published on May 11 listed Diddy's net worth at $820 million for 2017.

Last night was historic. I was the only African American on a stage of the brightest business minds of the world. pic.twitter.com/Rp7sS1cSGx — Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) September 20, 2017