P. Diddy Makes the List of Forbes' "100 Living Greatest Business Minds"

Rapper, singer, producer and all around mogul Sean "P. Diddy" Combs has a huge reason to celebrate. He was just honored by Forbes' as an honoree on its "100 Living Greatest Business Minds" list.
Today @Forbes released the 100 Greatest Business Minds Alive and I'm blessed to be one of them.— Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) September 19, 2017
From Bad Boy Entertainment, his Sean Jean clothing line and CÎROC vodka , 47-year-old Combs has proven to be worthy of his spot on the list. A Forbes.com article published on May 11 listed Diddy's net worth at $820 million for 2017.
Last night was historic. I was the only African American on a stage of the brightest business minds of the world. pic.twitter.com/Rp7sS1cSGx— Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) September 20, 2017
Other honorees included Facebook CEO Sheryl Sandberg, Tesla's Elon Musk, Warren Buffet, Russell Simmons, Shonda Rhimes and Oprah Winfrey.
Click here to view the total list of honorees.