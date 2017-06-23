Dana Cortez Morning Show Crew Celebrates the Offbeat Holiday
June 23rd marks 'National Bring Your Dog To Work Day.'
Dana Cortez, DJ Automatic and Anthony A made sure to take advantage!
The Dana Cortez Show took part in "National Take Your Dog To The Office" day
Univision Radio
Dana Cortez Morning Show crew brings their dogs to work
Dana Cortez and DJ Automatic's dogs, 'Princess Aphrodite' and 'Hades,' are both three year old Siberian Huskies.
After finishing the morning show, Dana and DJ Automatic take a few minutes to play with their dogs.
Dana and DJ Automatic take a photo with their daughter, Ava, and their two dogs. "They're family!" Cortez said.