Mystikal Indicted By Grand Jury on Rape and Kidnapping Charges

Rapper Mystikal has officially been indicted on charges of first degree rape and second degree kidnapping, stemming from an alleged incident that happened last fall in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Two other people were also served charges in relation to the case. Averweone Holman, who also received the same charges, also received a bond set at $3 million. A female accomplice allegedly involved in the incident, Tenichia Monieck Wafford, was idicted for Obstruction of Justice after she had allegedly tried to make the victim retract her story to police. Prior to turning herself in, Wafford posted a video to her Facebook page telling her side of the story. (Video was obtained by TMZ.)