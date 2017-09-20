Síguenos
Escuchar 98.5 The Beat
Escuchar 98.5 The Beat

Mystikal Indicted By Grand Jury on Rape and Kidnapping Charges

His bond has been set at $3 million dollars

Foto: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office - Michael Lawrence Tyler, also known as rapper Mystikal poses for a mugshot for the Caddo Parish Sheriff&#39;s Office. Mystikal turned himself in after authorities announced they were looking for him in regards to a 2016 sexual assault case.
Por: Univision20 Sep | 10:25 AM EDT
Comparte

Rapper Mystikal has officially been indicted on charges of first degree rape and second degree kidnapping, stemming from an alleged incident that happened last fall in Shreveport, Louisiana.

His bond has been set at $3 million.

Video of Mystikal turning himself in to Caddo County authorities has surfaced.

Two other people were also served charges in relation to the case. Averweone Holman, who also received the same charges, also received a bond set at $3 million. A female accomplice allegedly involved in the incident, Tenichia Monieck Wafford, was idicted for Obstruction of Justice after she had allegedly tried to make the victim retract her story to police. Prior to turning herself in, Wafford posted a video to her Facebook page telling her side of the story. (Video was obtained by TMZ.)

WARNING: This video contains mature language. Viewer discretion is advised.

Artículos Relacionados
  1. Latin Grammys postpones nominations after earthquake in Mexico
  2. Halle Berry Debuts New Boyfriend On Instagram
  3. Murder of FiF Money Caught On Camera
  4. Luis Fonsi did a small performance for special needs kids
  5. Jamie Foxx Will Play Mike Tyson in Upcoming Biopic
RELACIONADOS:Hip Hop