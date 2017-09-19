Síguenos
Murder of FiF Money Caught On Camera

The Toronto Police Service is asking for the public's help in identifying the two assailants

Foto: YouTube: Toronto Police Service - An unknown assailant shoots OVO Sound Affiliate Fif Money on September 16, 2017.
19 Sep | 4:33 PM EDT
OVO Sound Affiliate Anthony Soares, better known as FiF Money, was shot and killed in an ambush in Toronto on Thursday, September 14.

According to hiphopearly.com, FiF was standing alone in an apartment lobby when two hooded men came up and fired between 10-15 shots. The men were able to escape in a getaway vehicle.

Now, authorities have released the security camera footage in hopes that it will assist in the homicide investigation.

Drake, a close personal friend of FiF, took to his Instagram page a few hours after the news broke.

