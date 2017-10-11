Michael Jordan has donated $7 million to build health clinics in Charlotte, North Carolina

Michael Jordan has stepped up to help his local community in a big way.

The retired basketball icon has donated $7 million to build medical clinics for underserved areas of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Jordan's donation will fund Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Clinics in the north and northwest part of the city. According to thesource.com, "one will be located at 3149 and 3153 Freedom Drive; the other will be in the Brightwalk development on Statesville Avenue."

Jordan grew up in Wilmington, a town about four hours away from Charlotte. He was born in Brooklyn, but his parents moved him and his four siblings to NC shortly after that.