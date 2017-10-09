Miami Dolphins' Chris Foerster resigns after video leaks of him snorting cocaine

Miami Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster has officially resigned after a video of him snorting cocaine leaked online.

WARNING: This video contains mature language.



The video was allegedly leaked by a Las Vegas model named Kijuana Nige, who says Foerster sent her the video back when they casually dated.

According to ESPN, Foerster one of the highest paid assistant coaches in the NFL with a yearly salary between $2.5 million and $3 million.

After the video was made public, Foerster released an apology:

"I am resigning from my position with the Miami Dolphins and accept full responsibility for my actions. I want to apologize to the organization and my sole focus is on getting the help that I need with the support of my family and medical professionals."



The Dolphins also released a statement regarding his resignation:

"We were made aware of the video late last night and have no tolerance for this behavior. After speaking with Chris this morning, he accepted full responsibility and we accepted his resignation effective immediately. Although Chris is no longer with the organization, we will work with him to get the help he needs during this time."