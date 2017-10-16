Marvel's 'Black Panther' trailer officially released

Foto: Facebook: Black Panther - A screenshot of the Black Panther character in Marvel's <i>'Captain America: Civil War' </i>movie. The highly-anticipcated official <i>'Black Panther' </i>feature<i> </i>film will be released in February 2018.
We are SUPER excited to see the upcoming 'Black Panther' movie.
According to IMDB, the film follows "T'Challa, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, [who] returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king."
Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, Sterling K. Brown and Michael B. Jordan lead the star-studded cast, rounded out by heavy hitters Forest Whitaker, Phylicia Rashad and Daniel Kaluuya.
To say that we are HYPE about this movie would be an understatement.
Check out the trailer below:
The movie is out in February 2018.