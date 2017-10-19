Margot Robbie stars as Tonya Harding in "I, Tonya" trailer

The world of ice skating will forever be known by one of the most shocking scandals to ever rock the sports world: The Nancy Kerrigan and Tonya Harding story.

Most people remember exactly where they were the day the saw Kerrigan injured and crying after being clubbed in the knee on January 6,1994 at Cobo Arena in Detroit. Eventually, the truth had come out that Harding's husand at the time, Jeff Gillooly, hired a man named Shane Stant to club Kerrigan with a police baton after she had finished practicing.

Now, 23 years after the iconic attack, actress Margot Robbie is bringing the real-life story onto the big screen.

Even though the trailer does not feature Kerrigan's iconic injury, the movie is expected to center around infamous attack that took place.

Relive the real-life footage of Kerrigan's devestating injury here: