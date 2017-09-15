Lorde Enlists Khalid, SZA and Post Malone for 'Homemade Dynamite' Remix

Grammy winner Lorde has pulled out all the stops for her latest remix. She just released a new version of her track, 'Homemade Dynamite,' in which she enlists the help of Khalid, SZA and Post Malone to lend their vocal talents.

The full audio of the song appears to have been leaked on YouTube. Listen while you still can!

WARNING: The video in this article may contain explicit language - viewer discretion advised.