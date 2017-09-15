Síguenos
Lorde Enlists Khalid, SZA and Post Malone for 'Homemade Dynamite' Remix

Lorde's “Melodrama World Tour” kicks off in the U.K. on Sept. 26

Foto: Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images - Lorde and Khalid share a friendly moment at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, California on August 27, 2017.
Por: Univision15 Sep | 12:27 PM EDT
Grammy winner Lorde has pulled out all the stops for her latest remix. She just released a new version of her track, 'Homemade Dynamite,' in which she enlists the help of Khalid, SZA and Post Malone to lend their vocal talents.

The full audio of the song appears to have been leaked on YouTube. Listen while you still can!

WARNING: The video in this article may contain explicit language - viewer discretion advised.

The original version of "Homemade Dynamite" appeared on Lorde's Melodrama album. She is expected to launch her world tour on September 26th (with support from Khalid.)

