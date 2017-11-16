Lil Peep dead at 21

Long Beach rapper Lil Peep who was born as Gustav Åhr died at the age of 21. The cause of Lil Peep's death has not yet been revealed but sources state that it is from possible overdose.
Peep's manager, Chase Ortega had broke the news publically saying on Twitter "I've been expecting this call for a year. Mother F**k."
Sarah Stennett who is the CEO of First Access Entertainment released a statement on his death saying:
Hip Hop Reacts to Lil Peep's death
RIP LIL PEEP— Lil pump (@lilpump) November 16, 2017
RIP LIL PEEP @PostMalone @Lilpeep pic.twitter.com/LQxaoqSpUz— Ry Star (@RyanWestSwim) November 16, 2017
in the short time that i knew you, you were a great friend to me and a great person. your music changed the world and it'll never be the same. i love you bud. forever pic.twitter.com/tpbxpkf4f4— Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) November 16, 2017
Peep was the nicest person. hanging out with him, talking to him about music, the song ideas we were going to do together and touring was so amazing. Everyone will miss you man @Lilpeep— marshmello (@marshmellomusic) November 16, 2017
R.I.P. Lil Peep. im glad i got to meet you when we were in dc, this shit is crazy.— Brian (@richchigga) November 16, 2017