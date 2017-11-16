Follow us
Lil Peep dead at 21

While it hasn't been confirmed, sources say that the hip hop artist apparently overdosed.
Photo: Pascal Le Segretain / Staff / Getty - PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 24: Lil Peep attends the Balmain Menswear Spring/Summer 2018 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Nov 16 | 11:37 AM EST
Long Beach rapper Lil Peep who was born as Gustav Åhr died at the age of 21. The cause of Lil Peep's death has not yet been revealed but sources state that it is from possible overdose.

Peep's manager, Chase Ortega had broke the news publically saying on Twitter "I've been expecting this call for a year. Mother F**k."

Sarah Stennett who is the CEO of First Access Entertainment released a statement on his death saying:

"I am shocked and heartbroken. I do not believe Peep wanted to die, this is so tragic. He had big goals and dreams for the future which he had shared with me, his team, his family and friends. He was highly intelligent, hugely creative, massively charismatic, gentle, and charming. He had huge ambition and his career was flourishing. I have spoken to his mother and she asked me to convey that she is very, very proud of him and everything he was able to achieve in his short life. She is truly grateful to the fans and the people who have supported him and loved him."


Hip Hop Reacts to Lil Peep's death





