Lil Peep dead at 21

Long Beach rapper Lil Peep who was born as Gustav Åhr died at the age of 21. The cause of Lil Peep's death has not yet been revealed but sources state that it is from possible overdose.

Peep's manager, Chase Ortega had broke the news publically saying on Twitter "I've been expecting this call for a year. Mother F**k."

Sarah Stennett who is the CEO of First Access Entertainment released a statement on his death saying:

"I am shocked and heartbroken. I do not believe Peep wanted to die, this is so tragic. He had big goals and dreams for the future which he had shared with me, his team, his family and friends. He was highly intelligent, hugely creative, massively charismatic, gentle, and charming. He had huge ambition and his career was flourishing. I have spoken to his mother and she asked me to convey that she is very, very proud of him and everything he was able to achieve in his short life. She is truly grateful to the fans and the people who have supported him and loved him."



Hip Hop Reacts to Lil Peep's death

RIP LIL PEEP — Lil pump (@lilpump) November 16, 2017









in the short time that i knew you, you were a great friend to me and a great person. your music changed the world and it'll never be the same. i love you bud. forever pic.twitter.com/tpbxpkf4f4 — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) November 16, 2017





Peep was the nicest person. hanging out with him, talking to him about music, the song ideas we were going to do together and touring was so amazing. Everyone will miss you man @Lilpeep — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) November 16, 2017



