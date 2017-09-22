Foto: Bob Levey/Getty Images - Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott sit courtside at Game Five of the Western Conference Quarterfinals game of the 2017 NBA playoffs at the Houston Toyota Center on April 25, 2017.
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are expecting a baby! (People Magazine has confirmed the news.)
The 20-year-old reality star and business mogul are due this February.
TMZ is reporting that Kylie began telling her friends about expecting a baby at the Day N Night Fest (September 8-10) in Anaheim, California. They are also reporting that that Travis has also shared the news with some close friends, even allegedly saying that the baby is expected to be a girl.
So far, neither Jenner nor Travis have made any sort of announcement confirming the rumor. The couple has been together since April.
This story is developing.