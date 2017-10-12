Síguenos
Kourtney Kardashian is reportedly pregnant

She and model boyfriend Younes Bendjima are expecting their first child together

Foto: Facebook: Kourtney Kardashian - Kourtney Kardashian is rumored to be expecting her first child with model boyfriend Younes Bendjima. Kardashian already has three children, Mason, Reign and Penelope with her former boyfriend Scott Disick.
Univision
12 Oct | 5:54 PM EDT
First, Kim Kardashian West. 👶

Then, Kylie Jenner. 👶

Then, Khloé Kardashian. 👶

It appears that another one of the Kardashian/Jenner clan is pregnant.

Cosmopolitan is reporting Kourtney is joining her sisters and is also expecting a new bundle of joy.

Citing an anonymous source, they say they do not know how far along she is in the pregnancy.

"She was very happy when she found out," the source said. "She loves being part of a big family and having so many siblings and wants the same for Penelope, Mason and Reign. She needs a man who is present and sober and she knows that Younes will be a great father."

Kourtney and Kim were reportedly seen shopping for baby clothes together three days ago. It is unclear who they were shopping for.

