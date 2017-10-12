Kourtney Kardashian is reportedly pregnant

It appears that another one of the Kardashian/Jenner clan is pregnant.

Cosmopolitan is reporting Kourtney is joining her sisters and is also expecting a new bundle of joy.

Citing an anonymous source, they say they do not know how far along she is in the pregnancy.

"She was very happy when she found out," the source said. "She loves being part of a big family and having so many siblings and wants the same for Penelope, Mason and Reign. She needs a man who is present and sober and she knows that Younes will be a great father."