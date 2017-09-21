Síguenos
Escuchar 98.5 The Beat
Escuchar 98.5 The Beat

Khalid Releases Acoustic Song "Perfect"

The 19-year-old found some time during his world tour to drop a surprise acoustic track for his fans

Foto: Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images - Nineteen year old recording artist Khalid performs onstage during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards pre-show at The Forum on August 27 in Inglewood, California.
Por: Univision21 Sep | 1:29 PM EDT
Comparte

American Teen breakout star Khalid does not seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

The 19-year-old found some time during his world tour to drop a surprise acoustic track - called "Perfect" - for his fans.

"The first song I released was a rough draft on SoundCloud. I'm leaving this on SoundCloud as well," he wrote in a published note alongside the song. "Thank you guys, love you."

Khalid won the 2017 MTV Video Music Award for "Best New Artist." He wraps up his tour this November.


Artículos Relacionados
  1. Salma Hayek donates $100K to earthquake victims
  2. P. Diddy Makes the List of Forbes' "100 Living Greatest Business Minds"
  3. Latin Grammys postpones nominations after earthquake in Mexico
  4. Halle Berry Debuts New Boyfriend On Instagram
  5. Mystikal Indicted By Grand Jury on Rape and Kidnapping Charges
RELACIONADOS:Hip Hop