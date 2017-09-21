Khalid Releases Acoustic Song "Perfect"

American Teen breakout star Khalid does not seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

The 19-year-old found some time during his world tour to drop a surprise acoustic track - called "Perfect" - for his fans.

"The first song I released was a rough draft on SoundCloud. I'm leaving this on SoundCloud as well," he wrote in a published note alongside the song. "Thank you guys, love you."

Khalid won the 2017 MTV Video Music Award for "Best New Artist." He wraps up his tour this November.