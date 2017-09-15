Síguenos
K. Michelle Reveals Lupus Diagnosis

The singer said she initially felt like her diagnosis was punishment for having an abortion

Foto: Paul Morigi/FilmMagic/Getty Images - Singer K. Michelle performs on stage at the BET Honors awards show at the Warner Theatre in Washington, DC. on January 24, 2015. She recently took to her Twitter account to announce that she has been diagnosed with Lupus.
Por: Univision15 Sep | 1:45 PM EDT
R&B singer K. Michelle has revealed she has been diagnosed with Lupus.

The disease, which is the result of when the immune system attacks its own tissues, does not have a cure.

Michelle made the announcement via her Twitter page.


According to BET.com, Michelle spoke about her desire to have the two twin girls with her fiancé Dr. Kastan Sims on the VH1 reality series K. Michelle: My Life. According to her, she has already decided on names for the girls: Rainbow and Risa.

