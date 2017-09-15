K. Michelle Reveals Lupus Diagnosis

R&B singer K. Michelle has revealed she has been diagnosed with Lupus.
The disease, which is the result of when the immune system attacks its own tissues, does not have a cure.
Michelle made the announcement via her Twitter page.
So my docs told me I had lupus.I was devastated for 2weeks.Then the fertility doctor told me that I couldnt carry twins full terms.but wait— K. Michelle (@kmichelle) September 14, 2017
But my body was tired, my mind was just beat down.My results from the doctor came again as dormant or negative.So I feel 2my knees to praise— K. Michelle (@kmichelle) September 14, 2017
But my body was tired, my mind was just beat down.My results from the doctor came again as dormant or negative.So I feel 2my knees to praise— K. Michelle (@kmichelle) September 14, 2017
I still have to pay close attention to my blood work every 3 months 4safety. But just when I thought that was over. I get another call— K. Michelle (@kmichelle) September 14, 2017
Then a call from my obgyn saying that if I have twins they would not be full term because of my size and health. Literally I was so broken— K. Michelle (@kmichelle) September 14, 2017
2weeks of what felt like my world was crumbling.2day we got a call that THEY REALLY FOUND THE PERFECT SURROGATE for us.My hands were shaking— K. Michelle (@kmichelle) September 14, 2017
Still feelin punished for what I had done in the past.I had 2find the positive because I dont believe God would leave me out there like that— K. Michelle (@kmichelle) September 14, 2017
I had to talk to myself. Things don't always go as u feel they should but they go and u better go wit it.— K. Michelle (@kmichelle) September 14, 2017
Im about to watch the most beautiful process and that's bringing two HEALTHY little girls in the world.That's all that matter 2me.God works— K. Michelle (@kmichelle) September 14, 2017
I wanna get this album out so I can really go teach and heal from these intimate seminars i'm doing,And raise my son,and these little ones.— K. Michelle (@kmichelle) September 14, 2017
According to BET.com, Michelle spoke about her desire to have the two twin girls with her fiancé Dr. Kastan Sims on the VH1 reality series K. Michelle: My Life. According to her, she has already decided on names for the girls: Rainbow and Risa.