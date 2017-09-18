Jay-Z Dedicates Song to Colin Kaepernick

Rapper Jay-Z is the latest celebrity to come forward and show his support for NFL player Colin Kaepernick.
Kaepernick, a former player for the San Fransisco 49ers, gained national attention last year when he began kneeling (instead of standing) during the U.S. national anthem prior to playing in professional football games. Kaepernick claimed it was an act of reverence toward people of color being oppressed. His act of protest had garnered both national support and attack on the player.
Now, Jay is one more person voicing his respect for Kaepernick's protest. Jay kicked off his hour and a half headlining performance at the Meadows Music and Arts Festival on September 15 at Citi Field in Queens, New York. According to Page Six, before beginning his song "The Story of O.J.," the rapper announced to the audience "I want to dedicate this song to Colin Kaepernick tonight. I want to dedicate this to Dick Gregory. I want to dedicate this song to anyone that was held back and you overcame."
WARNING: The videos in this article may contain explicit language - viewer discretion advised.
Listen to the entire song below.