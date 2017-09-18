Jamie Foxx Will Play Mike Tyson in Upcoming Biopic

Professional boxer Mike Tyson has reportedly confirmed that Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx has signed on to play him in an upcoming biopic about the professional boxer's life.

"Filming hasn’t started yet but it’s going to happen," Tyson told The Jasmine Brand. "A lot of people aren’t going to like the things I’ve done in my life."

While Foxx's team has yet to make an official announcement, Foxx himself seemed to confirm the project in January of this year in an interview with Screen Rant:

Screen Rant: Speaking of getting punched, one of the most polarizing lives of the past thirty years has been Mike Tyson. I know you were attached [to a biopic of Tyson], what’s the update on that?

Jamie Foxx: That is a go.

Screen Rant: It’s a go? Martin Scorsese’s still attached?

Jamie Foxx: Yeah, he’s attached, and it’s—Mike Tyson’s life is one of the most amazing American stories.