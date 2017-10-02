Hip Hop reacts to Las Vegas massacre

The deadliest US mass shooting took place last night at in Las Vegas.

As of right now, 50 people are confirmed dead and more than 400+ have been injured after a gunman opened fire on a crowd of 22,000 people attending the "Route 91 Harvest" country music festival.

The suspect (64-year-old Stephen Paddock of Mesquite, Nevada) has been identified and is dead. He is believed to have taken his own life prior to law enforcement officials arriving.

After news of the massacre spread, the world of hip came through to voice their care and concern for the people affected by the tragedy.

Don't even know what to say. To be in Vegas while this is happening, brings a pain to my heart. My team and I are safe Thank God! Prayers up — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) October 2, 2017





Saying a prayer for all the victims & their loved ones, also for the residents & visitors of Las Vegas! This was a horrific act of terror!! — Rihanna (@rihanna) October 2, 2017





Horrified to hear about the shooting in #LasVegas. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Praying for everyone's safety 🙏💔 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 2, 2017





Hearing crazy news coming out of my hometown... Las Vegas, please, stay safe. — NE-YO (@NeYoCompound) October 2, 2017





No words, just absolutely sick to my stomach.... Vegas be safe. Prayers to victims. 😔 — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) October 2, 2017









Michelle & I are praying for the victims in Las Vegas. Our thoughts are with their families & everyone enduring another senseless tragedy. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 2, 2017





This is heartbreaking to learn about! Things have got to change! 🙏🏽 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 2, 2017

My soul aches over Las Vegas. My prayers are with the victims. And my prayers are with our nation, may we resolve to do more stop such evil. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) October 2, 2017





Pray for Vegas!! 🤦🏾‍♂️. What the hell is going on people!?!? My prayers sent to the heavens above for all the families 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/wDpwZ7g4Pz — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 2, 2017





seems like it's something everyday pic.twitter.com/u7jCYifu4O — MAXWELL (@_MAXWELL_) October 2, 2017





Sending prayers to the victims, their families, and everyone affected by the shooting in Las Vegas... Love, Smokey pic.twitter.com/YQ9KyV9igw — Smokey Robinson (@smokey_robinson) October 2, 2017





This world . Jesus we need your more now than ever. Praying for #Vegas — Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) October 2, 2017





My heart is saddened over what happened in my city of Las Vegas. My family is safe, but my community will never be the same. #prayforvegas pic.twitter.com/3t5AJouJuR — Gladys Knight (@MsGladysKnight) October 2, 2017





The news from Las Vegas is heartbreaking. Devastating. — John Legend (@johnlegend) October 2, 2017





Smh it was never this bad. Places u go to enjoy have become so unsafe!😢Prayers 4 those in Las Vegas who was there & the victims families🙏🏾 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) October 2, 2017



