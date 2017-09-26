Síguenos
Hip Hop Reacts to Cardi B's No. 1 Slot on Billboard Charts

Everyone from Nicki Minaj to Lil Yachty came forward to show their support for the "Bodak Yellow" rapper

Foto: Rich Fury/Getty Images - Rapper Cardi B walks the red carpet before walking into the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California.
Por:
Univision
26 Sep | 11:13 AM EDT
The hip hop world is coming forward in droves to show their support for Cardi B.

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper is the first female rapper to hit the No. 1 slot on the Billboard 'Hot 100' chart in nearly 20 years.

WARNING: This article contains mature language.





Congrats @iamcardib

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on








