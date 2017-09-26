Hip Hop Reacts to Cardi B's No. 1 Slot on Billboard Charts

The hip hop world is coming forward in droves to show their support for Cardi B.
The "Bodak Yellow" rapper is the first female rapper to hit the No. 1 slot on the Billboard 'Hot 100' chart in nearly 20 years.
WARNING: This article contains mature language.
Congratulations to a fellow NEW YAWKA on a RECORD BREAKING achievement. Bardi, this is the only thing that matters!!! Enjoy it💕💞🎀 @iamcardib— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) September 25, 2017
Kongrats to Cardi B going #1, Blood gang 👌🏾— YG (@YG) September 25, 2017
Big salutes to @lmCardiB !!!!! I feel like it's my #1 and I Dnt even know shawty like that lol, gotta be the illest shit fr, the whole grind— Mike WiLL Made It 🦍 (@MikeWiLLMadeIt) September 25, 2017
Congratulations to Cardi B, Can't Nobody Stop Your Shine!— king of the youth (@lilyachty) September 25, 2017
Congratulations @iamcardib for having a #1 record in the country that's not as easy as it seem this huge🙌🏾 May u have continued blessings🙏🏾— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) September 25, 2017
Congrats @iamcardib #1 spot... 💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿— King Push (@PUSHA_T) September 25, 2017
Congratulations to my baby cakes @iamcardib I always knew this day would come and I am so happy and proud of U!! https://t.co/LA83Rnh9LF pic.twitter.com/v6NWKsRWXM— Lil' Kim (@LilKim) September 25, 2017