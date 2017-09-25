Happy Birthday, T.I.!

Foto: Craig Bromley/Getty Images - Rapper and producer <b>T.I.</b> poses for a photo at the <i>GREY GOOSE Cherry Noir Hosts Official Birthday Celebration for T.I.</i> event in Atlanta, Georgia on September 29, 2012.
Happy birthday to the Rubber Band Man himself, T.I.
The rapper and producer turns 37 today, and in honor of his big day, we wanted to revisit some of our personal favorite tracks.
Warning: The videos in this article contain adult language.
Hustle Gang - TI feat. RaRa, Brandon Rossi, Tokyo Jetz, Trae Tha Truth, Young Dro (2017)
I Believe - TI (2016)
Check, Run It - (2015)
No Mediocre - TI feat. Iggy Azalea - (2014)
Got Your Back - TI feat. Keri Hilson (2010)
Whatever You Like (2008)
Dead and Gone - TI feat. Justin Timberlake (2008)
Live Your Life - TI feat. Rihanna (2008)
What You Know - TI (2006)
Rubber Band Man - TI (2003)