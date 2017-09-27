Síguenos
Happy Birthday, Lil Wayne!

The rapper turns 35 today

Foto: Kevin Winter/Getty Images - Rapper <b>Lil Wayne</b> smiles during his performance onstage at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE during the BET AWARDS on June 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.
Por:
Univision
27 Sep | 1:07 PM EDT
Grammy-winner Lil Wayne turns 35 today! To celebrate the life of one of our all-time favorite rappers, we took some time to revisit some of our favorite Weezy tracks. From collaborations to solo work, this man has helped shape the rap game to what it is today.

WARNING: The videos in this article contain mature language.

"Mirror" - Lil Wayne feat. Bruno Mars


"Sucker For Pain" - Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa & Imagine Dragons w/ Logic, Ty Dolla $ign feat. Ambassadors


"Lollipop" - Lil Wayne feat. Static


"Drop The World" - Lil Wayne feat. Eminem


"Love Me" - Lil Wayne feat. Drake & Future


"Forever" - Drake, Kanye West, Lil Wayne & Eminem


"How To Love" - Lil Wayne


"6 Foot 7 Foot" - Lil Wayne feat. Cory Gunz


No Frauds - Nicki Minaj, Drake & Lil Wayne


