Halle Berry Debuts New Boyfriend On Instagram

It looks like Oscar-award winning actress Halle Berry is officially off the market!

So, who's the lucky guy? Meet Alex Da Kid, a British music producer who has written and produced for artists like Eminem, Dr Dre and Rihanna.

Berry, 51, and Alex, 35, made their first public appearance together at the Love Magazine x Miu Miu party during London Fashion Week on Monday, September 19th.

A few hours later, Berry took to her Instagram page to show off her new beau.

My balance A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Sep 19, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

Alex also seemed to confirm the relationship by posting the same photo to his Twitter page.