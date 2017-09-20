Síguenos
Halle Berry Debuts New Boyfriend On Instagram

He is a British music producer who has worked with Eminem and Rihanna

Foto: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images - NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 3, 2017: Oscar Award Winning actress Halle Berry attends the &#39;Kidnap&#39; Mamarazzi screening at Time Inc. Studios.
Por: Univision20 Sep | 11:07 AM EDT
It looks like Oscar-award winning actress Halle Berry is officially off the market!

So, who's the lucky guy? Meet Alex Da Kid, a British music producer who has written and produced for artists like Eminem, Dr Dre and Rihanna.

Berry, 51, and Alex, 35, made their first public appearance together at the Love Magazine x Miu Miu party during London Fashion Week on Monday, September 19th.

A few hours later, Berry took to her Instagram page to show off her new beau.

Alex also seemed to confirm the relationship by posting the same photo to his Twitter page.

This is Berry's first relationship since her split from her ex-husband Olivier Martinez in October 2015.

