DJ Khaled's friends threw it down for his birthday

Khaled's birthday was actually on November 26th but it didn't stop him from having a good time with good company.
Dec 3 | 11:29 AM EST
Diddy helped throw a party for DJ Khaled's 42nd trip around the sun. The party was thrown in Beverly Hills where an A-list studded list of friends helped him celebrate.

The list included Fergie, Christina Aguilera, Swae Lee, Rae Sremmurd, Teyana Taylor, Usher, Snoop Dogg, Chris Brown, Mary J. Blige, Jimmy Lovine, Jermaine Dupri and Pharrell Williams to name a few.

Kelly Rowland was on the mic doing the honors of singing happy birthday to DJ Khaled. It sure was a night to remember.

