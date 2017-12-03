DJ Khaled's friends threw it down for his birthday

Biggest party 🎉 of the decade ! Thank you for everyone coming out #djkhaledbdaycelebration video and pics I'm let go after I rest up .. thank you @diddy @kodaklens for hosting dj @kidcapri101 ! Ain't no party like #BILLIEANDDIDDY #DIDDYANDBILLIE party ! at this celebration we had more icons attend then any award show .. @wethebestmusic IN MY MEAN TO CHECK MY SNAP CHAT STORY ! @djkhaled305 snap chat ) @foxtv @ciroc @officialbelaire @lyft @kandypens @jumpman23 @applemusic #v90 @ _nan.la_ @nellyduhhh @Justiconography @kodaklens @wethebestmusic @epicrecords @rocnation @thefouronfox
Biggest party 🎉 of the decade ! Thank you for everyone coming out #djkhaledbdaycelebration video and pics I'm let go after I rest up .. thank you @diddy @kodaklens for hosting and dj @kidcapri101 ! Ain't no party like #BILLIEANDDIDDY #DIDDYANDBILLIE party ! at this celebration we had more icons attend then any award show .. @wethebestmusic IN MY MEAN TO CHECK MY SNAP CHAT STORY ! @djkhaled305 snap chat ) @foxtv @ciroc @officialbelaire @lyft @kandypens @jumpman23 @applemusic #v90 @ _nan.la_ @nellyduhhh @Justiconography @kodaklens @wethebestmusic @epicrecords @rocnation @thefouronfox
Diddy helped throw a party for DJ Khaled's 42nd trip around the sun. The party was thrown in Beverly Hills where an A-list studded list of friends helped him celebrate.
The list included Fergie, Christina Aguilera, Swae Lee, Rae Sremmurd, Teyana Taylor, Usher, Snoop Dogg, Chris Brown, Mary J. Blige, Jimmy Lovine, Jermaine Dupri and Pharrell Williams to name a few.
Kelly Rowland was on the mic doing the honors of singing happy birthday to DJ Khaled. It sure was a night to remember.