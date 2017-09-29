"Coming To America" sequel confirmed

The sequel for "Coming To America" has offiically been confirmed.

You're going to want to grab your bottle of Soul Glo and take a seat for this one.



Here's what we know so far:

- Eddie Murphy is rumored to reprise his role (although nothing has been finalized)

- black-ish creator Kenya Barris was asked by the writers of the original film (David Sheffield and Barry W. Blaustein) to co-write the the script

- Kevin Misher will produce the film through Paramount Studios

- Jonathan Levine will direct

- No details about the film's plot have been revealed

It's not much, but at least we know it's happening. So now, we wait.

In the meantime, relive Mr. Randy Watson's majestic performance of Whitney Houston's "The Greatest Love of All."

We can only expect Eddie Murphy's passion for the first movie to come across just as much for round II. We cannot wait!