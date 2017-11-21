Chance the Rapper secures a million dollar donation from Chicago grocery chain

Chance the Rapper lived up to his word that he will be donating $1 million to Chicago Public Schools. Earlier this year, Chance had made a promise to deliver and also become more involved with the community after calling out the Governor of Illinois.
All thanks to the local based supermarket chain Jewel-Osco, Doug Cygan was at Clark High School in Chicago, IL to personally deliver the check to Chance.
The check was made out to Chance's non-profit organization called New Chance Arts & Literature Fund and also support from SocialWorks, Ingenuity, and the Chicago Public School system
Chance had gave a speech to the public and media saying "You guys don't receive the same benefits that a lot of other people do, and your parents pay the same money into the same government taxes. These are people and things that have a big impact on your lives and how you're educated."
We just donated $1 Million Dollars to @SocialWorks_Chi with the help of @chancetherapper !! pic.twitter.com/w2UtDFfzXJ— Jewel-Osco (@jewelosco) November 20, 2017