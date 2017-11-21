Chance the Rapper secures a million dollar donation from Chicago grocery chain

Chance the Rapper lived up to his word that he will be donating $1 million to Chicago Public Schools. Earlier this year, Chance had made a promise to deliver and also become more involved with the community after calling out the Governor of Illinois.

All thanks to the local based supermarket chain Jewel-Osco, Doug Cygan was at Clark High School in Chicago, IL to personally deliver the check to Chance.

The check was made out to Chance's non-profit organization called New Chance Arts & Literature Fund and also support from SocialWorks, Ingenuity, and the Chicago Public School system