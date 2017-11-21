Follow us
Listen 98.5 The Beat
Listen 98.5 The Beat

Chance the Rapper secures a million dollar donation from Chicago grocery chain

The rapper recieved a check made out to help the Chicago public schools system.
By:
Univision
Nov 21 | 10:47 AM EST
Share

Chance the Rapper lived up to his word that he will be donating $1 million to Chicago Public Schools. Earlier this year, Chance had made a promise to deliver and also become more involved with the community after calling out the Governor of Illinois.

All thanks to the local based supermarket chain Jewel-Osco, Doug Cygan was at Clark High School in Chicago, IL to personally deliver the check to Chance.

The check was made out to Chance's non-profit organization called New Chance Arts & Literature Fund and also support from SocialWorks, Ingenuity, and the Chicago Public School system

Chance had gave a speech to the public and media saying "You guys don't receive the same benefits that a lot of other people do, and your parents pay the same money into the same government taxes. These are people and things that have a big impact on your lives and how you're educated."

Artículos Relacionados
  1. Lil Peep dead at 21
  2. Will Smith and Joel Edgerton Play Mystical Crime Fighters in "Bright"
  3. Celebrities react to Twitter raising the character count
  4. Margot Robbie stars as Tonya Harding in "I, Tonya" trailer
  5. Wendy Williams faints while filming Halloween show
RELATED:Hip HopChance The Rapper