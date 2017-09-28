Celebrities Take On "For The D" Challenge

Meet GameOva REEDY. She is a New Orleans rapper who released a freestyle track on YouTube called "For That D**k." Ever since its release back in April, the track has taken the internet by storm. People from all over the country began taking the song's beat and reinterpreting the lyrics to make the song their own.
WARNING: The videos in this article contain mature language.
The song has gotten so popular, in fact, that celebrities are now taking on the freestyle challenge and making it their own.
Here's a list of all the celebrities that have done the challenge so far:
BIG SHOUTS TO @reupreedy_ .. I hear she is where we got this from. First celebs on #forthepussychallenge #forthedickchallenge Badu vs Micheal Blackson @michaelblackson @yasmin_amira_ @coldcris #erykahbadu #michealblackson (((Lyrics))) BADU : I aint doin shit for da dick• Licky Lik for da dick•. Give up my window seat for da dick• fuck it I'll eat meat for da dick• fight hurricane Maria for da dick• ride a missile from Korea for da dick• let him call me a ho FTD• baby daddy number 4 FTD• Buck a bitch in the head FTD• Fuck WOKE. I'm 💀 FTD• Suck it down to da bone FTD• let him use MY phone FTD• Motorola FTD• fuck Micheal Blackson -EBOLA FTD• caught on tape ... MIKE: ...not smart for da pussy • cheat on my wife-Kevin Hart for da pussy •I'll eat Pork FTP•I'll skip court FTP• I'll bleach my skin FTP• fuck a Siamese twins FTP• pledge allegiance to the flag 🇱🇷FTP• fuck a bitch on the rag FTP...
21 Savage and slaughtergang do the "For the P*ssy" challenge pic.twitter.com/JTtfeNJRBq— DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) September 26, 2017
Keke Palmer and Tyga
Actresses Regina Hall and Issa Rae
Sanaa Lathan