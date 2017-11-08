Follow us
Celebrities react to Twitter raising the character count

Everyone from Chrissy Teigen to Stephen Colbert reacted to the news
Photo: Facebook: Chrissy Teigen Fanpage - &quot;I will NEVER use 280 characters nor will I favorite or retweet a tweet with them. THIS IS MY FIGHT SONG,&quot; the supermodel tweeted after Twitter announced that they had raised the character count from 140 to 280.
By:
Colleen Baker
Nov 8 | 12:27 AM EST
Earlier today, Twitter announced that it has increased the character count from 140 to 280, and celebrities seem to be among the most excited about the news.

Check out how some of Hollywood's biggest names reactions to the news.


