Celebrities react to Twitter raising the character count

Earlier today, Twitter announced that it has increased the character count from 140 to 280, and celebrities seem to be among the most excited about the news.
Check out how some of Hollywood's biggest names reactions to the news.
I will NEVER use 280 characters nor will I favorite or retweet a tweet with them. THIS IS MY FIGHT SONG— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 8, 2017
You've just been Poped...with 280 characters.— Scandal (@ScandalABC) November 8, 2017
We all have 280 characters? Well, as Shakespeare wrote, “Brevity is the soul of wit. The soul of wit is what brevity is. Brevity? Soul of wit? They're the same thing. Like if you had brevity in one hand and the soul of wit in the other, you’d be hard pressed to tell them apart.”— Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) November 8, 2017
Now that we all have #280Characters, we expect your Twitter complaints about specific calls against your favorite teams to be calm, well-reasoned, and full of complete sentences. Thanks in advance for this positive step forward in basketball officiating-related discourse."— NBA Referees (@OfficialNBARefs) November 7, 2017
We now have #280characters ...Now if twitter can do something about all the racist troll-bots, that would be great pic.twitter.com/uSoNPmLLRs— Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) November 8, 2017
Voters today chose— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) November 8, 2017
-2 new Democratic governors
-2 black lieutenant governors
-2 transgender officials
-A Black Lives Matter lawyer as DA in Philly
-A Sikh mayor in Hoboken
-A socialist in Virginia
-To oust GOP mayor in Atlantic City
-And to expand Medicaid in Maine#280characters
HA! Haaaaaahaaaaaaaaaaaa! I'm free to type whatever I want! Uh. Uh. Uh. What do I say. Hey. You're cool. Heh. You're soooooo sososososososo cooooooooooooooool. Guess what I'm eating? NOTHING. Cuz I'm too busy typing so many characterssssssss. Okay. This is too much. Bye. Bye-bye.— Ross Butler (@RossButler) November 8, 2017
Hey you guys, Now have like 280 characters.....— Estelle (@EstelleDarlings) November 8, 2017
Let the long-windedness commence.... (but like pls don't...)